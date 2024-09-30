Apple HomeOS is Coming Next Year on Two Smart Display Products: Report

A new report from a reliable source confirms that Apple is planning to enter a new market next year, which is of smart displays which will run on the company’s own HomeOS. The operating system will likely be optimised for the two new products and will allow Apple users to control their smart home devices.

As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the most prominent smart displays device in development is a tabletop model, codenamed J595. It integrates a robotic arm with a large display, similar to an iPad, aiming to enhance interactivity. Another project, J490, is a budget-friendly smart display designed primarily for FaceTime calls and smart home control, offering users a streamlined option for managing home appliances.

Both devices represent efforts to expand into versatile, home-oriented tech that blends communication with automation. The lower-end product is expected to launch as early as next year and may serve as a budget-friendly companion to the robotic device, which could be priced at $1,000 or more.

Both devices will feature Apple’s advanced intelligence tools, integrating AI into home settings. Currently, Apple’s home products, such as the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini, lack the necessary hardware to run AI models directly on the devices, marking a shift toward smarter home technology with these upcoming releases.

Furthermore, these will run on Apple’s own HomeOS, where the low-end smart display is designed to run apps like Calendar, Notes and Home, and will include an interface optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information. In the early stages of development, Apple envisioned the device being versatile in placement, either magnetically attaching to walls or sitting on a desk.