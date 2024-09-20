Apple iPhone 16 Series Battery Capacities Revealed, iPhone 16 Pro Gets the Biggest Bump

Apple doesn’t believe in revealing the exact battery capacity for devices; instead, it gives us the number of times the devices can last during video or audio playback. Thanks to various certification websites, we get exact, reliable information regarding the battery capacity of iPhones, and the same has happened with Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Series battery capacities.

According to new regulatory information from Brazilian agency Anatel (via Blog do iPhone), the following are the iPhone 16 series battery capabilities:

iPhone 16‌ – 3,561 mAh

‌iPhone 16‌ Plus – 4,674 mAh

iPhone 16 Pro – 3,582 mAh

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max – 4,685 mAh

Compared to last year’s iPhones, the iPhone 16 has a 6.3% bigger battery than the iPhone 15, which had a 3349 mAh cell. The iPhone 16 Plus has a 6.6% bigger cell than the 15 Plus’ 4383 mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4685 mAh cell that is up 6% from the 15 Pro Max’s 4441 mAh cell. The iPhone 16 Pro got the biggest upgrade, where the battery capacity went up by 9.4% from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3274 mAh cell.

In addition, all the ‌iPhone 16‌ models support 25W MagSafe charging when paired with Apple’s new ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. Further, a recent certification from the China Quality Certification Centre, a regulatory body in China, confirmed that all iPhone 16 series devices support up to 45W fast wired charging. These models were tested charging at 5-15 volts and 3 amps, which converts to 45 watts.

The iPhone 15 models from last year maxed out at 27-29W, including the Pro versions, which means the charging speeds were considerably increased this year in the iPhone 16 series. On its website, Apple claims that the iPhone 16 series can fast charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a 20W Apple adapter or higher paired with a USB-C charging cable or a 30W Apple adapter or higher paired with a MagSafe Charger.