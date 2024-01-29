Apple’s DMA Compliance Impact: Opera One, Set to Debut on iOS in Europe

Opera, a European Browser developer, is gearing up to introduce its latest AI-based browser, Opera One, to European iOS users. The announcement comes on the heels of Apple’s compliance with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will permit non-WebKit-based browsers on iOS devices. The changes in Apple’s policy opened the door for Opera to provide a new browser to iPhone users.

Key Features of Opera One

Opera One, the latest version of the Opera browser, incorporates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, prominently featuring the AI assistant Aria. Aria, powered by Opera’s native Composer AI engine, functions as a chatbot like Copilot on Microsoft Edge. It sits on the side panel and offers assistance in various tasks, including answering queries, generating text for essays and emails, writing code, and providing real-time information.

Apple’s DMA Compliance Spurs Opera’s Move

The catalyst behind Opera’s decision to launch Opera One on iOS is Apple’s compliance with the DMA, allowing alternative browser engines to run on iOS. Previously, Apple mandated third-party browsers use the WebKit code-base, the engine behind Safari. With the removal of this requirement, Opera seized the opportunity to bring its redesigned browser to the iPhone, offering users a diverse selection beyond Safari.

Launch Date and Expectations

While Opera did not disclose an exact launch date, the browser is expected to debut in March 2024, aligning with the implementation of the DMA. The upcoming release is exclusively for European iOS users, but Opera has expressed a strong desire for Apple to extend these freedoms to iOS users globally.

Encouragement for Global Implementation

In a press release, Opera emphasized its support for Apple’s decision and encouraged the tech giant to implement these changes globally. The company sees this as a positive step toward fostering healthy competition and providing users with a more diverse selection of browsers on iOS devices.

Major Investment in AI Infrastructure

Opera has also teased a “major investment” in a key AI infrastructure project in Europe, indicating a commitment to advancing AI technologies. This aligns with their vision of Opera One being ready for a “generative AI-based future.”

Stay tuned for further details and announcements from Opera as they prepare to make their mark on the iOS platform.