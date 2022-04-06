Apple AirPods get costlier in India

Apple’s AirPods lineup is now getting a price hike in India, making the TWS earbuds from the brand even more expensive than ever. The rise in price is for products including the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max headphones. The AirPods Max headphones got the highest price hike out of the lot.

Now reflective on Apple’s India E-store, the AirPods 2nd Gen which are the cheapest AirPods you can buy right now, cost Rs 14,100 which is a Rs 1200 price hike from the old pricing, that was Rs 12,900. The AirPods 3rd Gen now costs Rs 20,500 (Rs 2,000 hike) as compared to the Rs 18,500 old pricing.

Model New Price Old Price Difference AirPods 2nd Gen Rs 14,100 Rs 12,900 Rs 1,200 AirPods 3rd Gen Rs 20,500 Rs 18,500 Rs 2,000 AirPods Pro 3rd Gen Rs 26,300 Rs 24,900 Rs 1,400 AirPods Max Rs 66,100 Rs 59,900 Rs 6,200

The AirPods Pro 3rd Gen that are the most expensive offering from Apple earlier costed Rs 24,900 while they now sell for Rs 26,300. Lastly, the AirPods Max, which were priced at Rs 59,900 are now available for Rs 66,100, with an increase of Rs 6,200.

Notingly, as of writing this article, the increased price for all four products is reflective only on the Apple website and not on other retail stores such as Flipkart and Amazon. In fact, on Amazon. these products are being sold with an even more discounted price than their original.

Apple’s last TWS earbuds launch included the AirPods 3rd Gen which comes with features like AAC-ELD, a speech codec that offers full HD voice quality, providing clear, natural communication for FaceTime calls and more. The stem is shorter and features the same force sensor as AirPods Pro for media control.