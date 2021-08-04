Ambrane Stylo Pro Power Bank launched with 27000mAh capacity

Ambrane has today announced the launch of its ‘Stylo’ series of power-packed & compact power banks in India. The Made in India series with Type C input comprises three variants – Ambrane Stylo Pro, Stylo 20K, and Stylo 10K priced at Rs. 1999, Rs. 1499 and Rs. 899 respectively. Out of them, Stylo Pro power bank comes with a massive capacity of 27000mAh.

All three power banks are equipped with the quick charge 3.0 superior power delivery (fast charging) technology. The power banks come with a 180-day warranty and are available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s own website.

Ambrane Stylo Pro Features

The Ambrane Stylo Pro power bank charges devices at top speed. The large battery supports 20W of fast charging, which quickly charges the devices connected. The power function ensures that the power bank charges all the connected devices uniformly at high speed by arranging the power supply. The power bank supports multiple connection points, such as 2 USB outputs, a Micro input, and a Type C input, to charge various devices simultaneously. Stylo Pro is available in Green and Blue colours.

Stylo 20K & Stylo 10K

The Stylo 20K features 20000mAh capacity, and Stylo 10K features 10000mAh. Breaking the long charging time is Stylo 20K’s 18W power delivery and Quick charge 3.0. PD technology powers devices matching the wide range of voltages and speeds.

For instance, it can bring the new iPhone or Android device back to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes. Recharge multiple devices simultaneously with 2 USB and 1 Type-C ports. Stylo 10K Power Bank lets you charge two devices at the same time through dual USB ports.

The maximum current output is 5V/2.4A. With 20W fast charging, the power bank supports high efficiency and charging conversion rate. Stylo 20k is available in green and blue colours and Stylo 10k in white & black colours.

The Stylo series is engineered with a resilient outer body and 12 layers of advanced chipset protection that offers a reliable charging experience, certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards on safety parameters. The design of the powerbanks is built with ABS plastic which makes it lightweight. The power bank also comes with LED indicators showcasing the battery levels.

Although packed with capacity and power, Stylo power banks remain the lightest and sleek PD power banks in the market, thanks to high energy-density battery cells and advanced electronics.

Earlier, Ambrane launched a new range of Bluetooth Earphones starting at Rs 1,299.

First, in the lineup, are Bassband pro priced at Rs 2,199, and Bassband Lite are priced at Rs 1,299. The neckband range further includes the Melody series. Melody 20, priced at Rs 1,499 and Melody 11 priced at Rs 1,799.

Trendz 11, is the other sporty and classy neckband in the league of Ambrane neckbands. The neckband priced at Rs 1,999. Apart from the brand’s website, these products are available on Amazon and Flipkart too.