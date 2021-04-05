Advertisement

Ambrane launches new range of Bluetooth Earphones starting at Rs 1,299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 05, 2021 1:39 pm

All the models of the neckband series are equipped with Smart Voice Assistant; Google Assistant and Siri
Ambrane has today extended its products portfolio with the launch of the range of wireless neckbands in India. The neckbands come with a comfortable design, high bass and long battery life. Starting at Rs 1299, the neckband offers 365 days of warranty to its users.

 

First, in the lineup, are Bassband pro priced at Rs 2,199, and Bassband Lite are priced at Rs 1,299. The neckband range further includes the Melody series. Melody 20, priced at Rs 1,499 and Melody 11 priced at Rs 1,799.

Trendz 11, is the other sporty and classy neckband in the league of Ambrane neckbands. The neckband priced at Rs 1,999. Apart from the brand’s website, these products are available on Amazon and Flipkart too.

 

BassBand Pro features dynamic drivers for HD Sound experience and a long battery life of up to 6 hours. It also comes with a stylish and snug-fit design for comfort on the go use, and with the IPX5 Water Resistant feature, it boasts as the perfect workout partner.

 

BassBand Lite, as the name suggests is the lighter version of the BassBand Pro. Engineered with audio quality & high thumping bass, BassBand Lite enables you to enjoy a premium audio experience.

 

Melody 20 and Melody 11 offer a dual stereo output, along with 10mm drivers that produce high-detail treble sound. Engineered with advanced technology, Melody 20 comes with a long battery life that supports upto 8 hours of playtime with only 2 hours of charging. While Melody 11 supports 6 hours of playtime.

 

Trendz 11 features deep bass technology for an immersive music experience. It offers a long playback time of up to 6 hours with just a 1.5-hour charge making it an ideal companion for everyday hustle.

 

All the models of the neckband series are equipped with Smart Voice Assistant; Google Assistant and Siri for ensuring a total hands-free experience to the users. The durable and comfortable design ensures that earphones always stay in place while running, jogging or at the gym. Additionally, the neckbands feature tangle-free wear with its magnetic clasps that keep the earphone together when not in use.

 

Also, neckbands are integrated with an in-built microphone for a crystal clear calling experience, with an easy switch between music and calls.

