Ambrane launches Wise Eon Smartwatch with Bluetooth calling for Rs 1999

Ambrane has announced a new Smartwatch series, ‘Wise’. The first in the new series is called Ambrane Wise Eon smartwatch that comes with a stylish design and power-packed features. The Ambrane Wise Eon is priced at Rs 1,999 and it is available with Flipkart and comes with 365 days warranty.

Ambrane Wise Eon Features

The new smartwatch has smart Bluetooth calling at this pricing range, which allows customers to answer calls right from the wrist. The wristwatch includes a dialer, microphone, and speaker. Further, the Wise Eon also supports voice assistance.

The Smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch LucidDisplay, smooth touch, and 450 Nits bright screen. As per the company, the Smartwatch is exceptionally comfortable to wear, thanks to its skin-friendly straps easily adjusted to fit any wrist.

SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Sleep, Breathe Training, Calories, and other health features are available with Wise Eon. In addition to health tracking, the wristwatch has 24*7 Health Monitoring and 60 sports modes. It is waterproof to IP68 standards, making it suitable for everyday use.

The smartwatch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces to match any style and mood. One may also freely modify the wallpaper of their choosing. It also comes with 3 inbuilt games along with multiple productivity features such as Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, Music Player and much more. Lastly, with a long-lasting battery, the Smartwatch offers a battery life of 10 days on a single charge.

“When it comes to smart gadgets for an enriching lifestyle, Ambrane is a well-known brand. Our broad array of wearables has received great ratings and appreciation from the youth. Our products have always been a big success with the consumers, and the advent of the Wise Series smartwatch will only add to that. The Wise Eon Smartwatch has everything a youngster may want at an inexpensive price.”, said Sachin Railhan – Director, Ambrane India.