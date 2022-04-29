Ambrane launches Dots Play gaming TWS earbuds in India

Ambrane, India’s homegrown mobile accessories brand has launched its latest TWS – Dots play for gaming enthusiasts with ultra-low latency rate and higher accuracy for an enhanced gaming experience. The TWS is available on Flipkart at a special price of Rs 1,199.

Ambrane Dots Play Features

The compact TWS comes enveloped in a black matte finish body with LED lights for a premium feel. Its portable size makes it fit even in your pocket, aimed at daily use as well as for gaming.

Further, the Dots Play TWS runs on Bluetooth v5.1 technology for low power consumption. This ultimate gaming earbuds comes with two modes i.e. Music and Gaming.

The TWS features an Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode allowing you to play games like a pro with a 46ms ultra-low latency rate, for a more accurate and responsive gaming experience. Furthermore, the earphone comes with 13mm Drivers that produce ample bass and crisp treble while still maintaining a balanced gaming sound signature to deliver pinpoint spatial awareness for that extra edge in competitive gaming scenarios.

In addition, the earbuds provide a passive noise-cancelling experience for clear listening even in a busy area, thanks to the powerful algorithm integrated within the TWS. The TWS gives a sound experience with up to 19 hours of playback duration.

Moreover, the TWS with stem body and silicone ear tips, brings maximum comfort for longer hours of use. Additionally, the earphone is equipped with a multi-functional touch sensor for easy and effortless accessibility. This allows you to manage calls and music effortlessly with just a finger tap.

Previously, Ambrane Fitshot Flex was launched in India for Rs 1499. The Ambrane FitShot Flex comes with a 1.69-inch Lucid display screen, 130+ watch faces, and various health monitoring features.

The product is priced at Rs 1499 and is available on Flipkart. It comes with 365 days warranty. FitShot Flex is available in two smart shades – Jade Black and Rose Pink.