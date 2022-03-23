Ambrane launches FitShot Surge Smartwatch in India

Ambrane, today added an extension to its portfolio of smartwatches, called FitShot Surge. “This smart watch is perfectly aligned with the brand’s objective of providing technologically superior goods to Indian consumers at incredibly reasonable pricing”, claims the brand. Priced at Rs 1999, This watch is available on Flipkart with 365 days warranty.

The FitShot Surge features a circular dial with a rust-proof Zinc Alloy body, a lightweight design, and IP68 water resistance. The smart watch is available in Rose Pink and Jade Black colour options.

FitShot Surge has a sharper view with a 1.28-inch full touch screen, featuring IPS LCD circular LucidDisplayTM and 2.5D OGS Curved Glass Screen that is scratch-resistant Panda Glass. The watch cater to the user’s well-being, including health features like SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Calories, Sleep, Pedometer, Breathe Training, and Stress Monitoring.

With Smart Notifications, 8 Training Modes, Timer, Alarm, Stopwatch, Weather, Sedentary reminder, and much more, the smart watch makes everyday activities easier. It also has a Remote Camera and Music Control capabilities. Further, the smart watch will have a variety of 75+ distinct Watch Faces to pick from.

FitShot Surge has a 7-day battery life and also comes with two built-in games. With its Theatre Mode, the user may also turn off vibration and decrease the brightness when viewing their favorite shows and movies.

Ambrane recently also announced the Fitshot Curl and Edge smartwatches. FitShot Curl sports a circular face, with silicone straps. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.28″ Super-bright Lucid Display and a 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass. It has a well-lit IPS LCD screen with a 240 x 240 resolution that is ideal for everyday usage. FitShot Edge, in addition to the square dial, comes with 75+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to match any mood or style.