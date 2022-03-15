Ambrane Fitshot Curl and Edge smartwatches launched with 15 days battery life

Ambrane has today strengthened its Fitshot Series smart watches portfolio with two new additions. Ambrane has launched FitShot Curl and Edge smartwatches in the country.

FitShot Curl is priced at Rs 2299. It is available in three colours: Charcoal Black, Mist Grey, and Blush Pink. The FitShot Edge is priced at Rs 2799. It is available in Raven Black, Steel Blue, and Pearl Pink colours.

Ambrane FitShot Curl and Edge will be available on Amazon from 17th March. They come with 365 days warranty.

Ambrane FitShot Curl and Edge Features

FitShot Curl sports a circular face, with silicone straps. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.28″ Super-bright Lucid Display and a 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass. It has a well-lit IPS LCD screen with a 240 x 240 resolution that is ideal for everyday usage.

FitShot Edge, in addition to the square dial, comes with 75+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to match any mood or style. The new smartwatch comes with 500 Nits brilliant 1.69″ full touch screen and Lucid Display, which is easy to read and see even in direct sunlight. In addition, the FitShot Curl has a battery life of 15 days and Edge has a battery life of 7 days on a single charge.

ALSO READ: Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch launched for Rs 4,999

FitShot Curl offers 10 sports mode while Edge offers 12 sports mode. Furthermore, both smartwatches offer a variety of health functions such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, and others. Aside from 24*7 health monitoring, smartwatches with Wellness mode keep an eye on things daily with functions like Daily Activity Tracker, Stress, Record & Sedentary reminders, and more.

Moreover, the all-in-one smartwatches have an IP68 waterproof rating, so they may be used for both fitness and health purposes.

Both the FitShot Curl and Edge provide wrist alerts for incoming calls and text messages. The smartwatches may also be used to control the audio and camera. It also allows you to take control of your progress and track it intelligently using alarms, timers, and stopwatches.