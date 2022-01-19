Ambrane Dots Muse TWS launched with 23 hours of playtime for Rs 1,999

Ambrane has today launched Dots Muse TWS earbuds in India for Rs 1,999. The new TWS comes with fast charging support, boosted drivers and 23 hours of playtime. The product comes with a 365 days warranty and is available with Flipkart, Tata Cliq and several leading retail stores in India.

Ambrane Dots Muse TWS earbuds Features

Dots Muse TWS delivers a powerful deep bass with 10mm drivers. Even at full power, the earbuds catch the whole audio spectrum without artificially increased Bass or distortion, says the company. The TWS are claimed to offer up to 23 hours of total playing and eight good hours on a single charge.

The compact earbuds with classic style have high-quality in-built microphones for crystal-clear conversations. The company says that the earphones provide outstanding and trouble-free call performance.

The TWS supports the latest Bluetooth v5.1 with a wireless range of 10m, enabling instant and reliable wireless connection. Additionally, it also allows quick pairing and comes with intuitive controls for easy access. The earphones also have voice activation for Google Assistant and Siri.

Ambrane Dots Muse TWS is claimed to be made in India from design to manufacturing. Ambrane currently boasts a strong portfolio of TWS in India, which includes Dots Series – Dots Slay, Dots 38, Dots 11, Dots Tune & Neobuds 11 & 33.

Talking about recent launches from the brand, Ambrane Dots Slay TWS earbuds were launched in India. With water resistance and voice commands, the Made in India TWS is already available on Amazon and Flipkart.

The Ambrane Dots Slay true wireless earphones come with a multi-functional button for accessibility. With just a finger tap, the earphones can switch between Music or calls seamlessly. The TWS is packed with a 600mAh battery providing up to 38 hours of playback time. In addition, these TWS earbuds can provide 8 hours of playtime with just a single charge.