Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video partners with Snapchat to create AR lens for Four More Shots Please

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 18, 2020 3:12 pm

Latest News

The shows second season was made available on 17 April for Prime Video subscribers.
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video and Snapchat have partnered this week to create Snappable AR lens for the second season of its show 'Four More Shots Please'. Snapchat says the "Snappable Lens uses its AR technology to allow up to four people to engage with the lens at the same time" and this is the first time when the technology has been used in the Asian market. 

 

So how does this new AR lens work for mobile users? Amazon and Snapchat point out the first person will choose the any of the characters from the show and using the lens, they will be able to get the hair, makeup and the fashion style of her chosen character. That's not all, the first person will then be able to share the same lens with three other friends, who can choose from the remaining three characters to form their own squad of four based on the show. 

Advertisement

 

Both Amazon and Snapchat claim using this new technology they are hoping to create better AR engagement and bring the viewers closer to their favourite characters from the show. 

 

Amazon Prime Video competes with Hotstar (now owned by Disney), Alt Balaji and Netflix among others in the video streaming space in India. The platform is bundled with Amazon's shopping and music package, which is available for Rs 999 for one year to the consumers. You can stream Amazon's content through its mobile app, or cast it to the big screen using the TV app as well. 

Amazon Prime Video now lets you iOS users to purchase and rent titles

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon Prime Video Snapchat AR lens Four More Shots Please video streaming apps Netflix Hotstar

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor 20E with triple-camera setup announced

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip receives new update with improved camera Flex Mode, April security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies