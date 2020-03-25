Amazon Prime Video profiles go live, allows to add up to 6 users

The new feature allows users to add up to six user profiles for its streaming service.

Amazon has revealed that it has started rolling out new Amazon Prime Video profiles to its customers. The new feature allows users to add up to six user profiles for its streaming service.

The company has revealed that users can have one default profile along with 5 additional profiles of either adults or kids within Prime Video on a single Amazon account. The company says that each profile will get personalized content and recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list. This will be based on individual profile activity.

Moving on, the company says that the Kids profile will only show age-appropriate TV shows and movies with maturity rating 12 and under. Furthermore, search results and search suggestions will also be filtered.

The company has revealed that new feature is available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, website, fire tablets, living room devices, Prime Video app on Fire TV and more. The feature is not supported with Fire TV home screen experience, Alexa devices with a screen, Living Room Devices (except Chromecast, Apple Gen 2/3 models) and Fire Tablet Gen 9 tablets and below.

Here’s how you can create and manage Amazon Prime Video profiles:

Website:

Go to the "Profile Picker" from Prime Video home page and click "Add new" to create a new profile. Click "Manage your profiles" from "Profile picker" to edit or remove your profiles.

Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices and Fire Tablets:

Click "My Stuff" at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen and click "+" icon to create a new profile. Select the profile icon you want to manage (edit/remove). Click "Remove profiles" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save Changes" to save the edits made.

Prime Video app on Fire TV:



