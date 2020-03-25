  • 11:22 Mar 25, 2020

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video profiles go live, allows to add up to 6 users

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2020 11:16 am

Latest News

The new feature allows users to add up to six user profiles for its streaming service.

Amazon has revealed that it has started rolling out new Amazon Prime Video profiles to its customers. The new feature allows users to add up to six user profiles for its streaming service. 

 

The company has revealed that users can have one default profile along with 5 additional profiles of either adults or kids within Prime Video on a single Amazon account. The company says that each profile will get personalized content and recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list. This will be based on individual profile activity. 

 

Moving on, the company says that the Kids profile will only show age-appropriate TV shows and movies with maturity rating 12 and under. Furthermore, search results and search suggestions will also be filtered. 

 

The company has revealed that new feature is available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, website, fire tablets, living room devices, Prime Video app on Fire TV and more. The feature is not supported with Fire TV home screen experience, Alexa devices with a screen, Living Room Devices (except Chromecast, Apple Gen 2/3 models) and Fire Tablet Gen 9 tablets and below.

 

Here’s how you can create and manage Amazon Prime Video profiles: 

 

Website:    

  1. Go to the "Profile Picker" from Prime Video home page and click "Add new" to create a new profile.

  2. Click "Manage your profiles" from "Profile picker" to edit or remove your profiles.

 

Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices and Fire Tablets:    

  1. Click "My Stuff" at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen and click "+" icon to create a new profile.

  2. Select the profile icon you want to manage (edit/remove).

  3. Click "Remove profiles" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save Changes" to save the edits made.

 

Prime Video app on Fire TV:    

  1. Go to "Profile Picker" on Prime Video app home page, click "+" icon to create a new profile.

  2. Enter a Profile name and select whether this is an adult/Kids profile through the "Is this a kids Profile?" toggle.

  3. Select "Save" to create and save the profile.

  4. Select the profile from "Profile Picker" you want to manage (edit/remove).

  5. Click "Remove profiles" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save Changes" to save the edits made.

 

Amazon Prime Video is now available in India

Vodafone India partners with Amazon Prime Video to offer Rs 250 cashback on annual subscription

How to avail free Amazon Prime Video subscription using Airtel Infinity postpaid plans

Amazon Prime Video Introduces Hindi User Interface in India

Latest News from Amazon

Tags: Amazon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages?

How much Data do Streaming apps consume in one Hour?

Coronavirus Impact: Uber, Ola halts its operations in Delhi NCR

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies