Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India. It is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K and features a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer and 2GB of RAM. Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support. It uses the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today. It sells for Rs 6,499 on Amazon and Amazon kiosks in select malls and will begin shipping to customers from October 7, 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Specifications

Fire TV 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an elevated viewing experience. In addition, it comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote so you can easily search for the content you want to watch, control playback, manage your smart home, and more.

Four preset buttons get you to your apps quickly. You can also control your compatible TV and soundbar without needing another remote. In addition, you get access to a bunch of OTT apps with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, including Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar and even more.

For wireless connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 6, you also get Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. You can pair it with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more Bluetooth enabled devices. There’s 1 x HDMI ARC port and 1 x micro USB port for power only.

