Amazon announces launch of Kisan Store in India

Amazon India has launched the Kisan (Farmer) Store, aligning with Government of India’s vision of empowering farmers and leveraging technology to transform the farming sector.

The store was launched by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. With this launch, farmers across the country will have availability of agriculture inputs like seeds, farm tools & accessories, plant protection, nutrition and many other agricultural products at competitive prices, with the added convenience of delivery at their doorstep.

Farmers can choose to shop on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Farmers can also visit any one of the 50,000+ Amazon Easy stores across the country and avail assisted shopping facility.

The Amazon Easy store owners will help farmers browse the selection, identify a product they like, create their Amazon accounts, place orders and checkout to buy. Farmers can choose from a selection of thousands of agricultural products from over 20+ brands. This selection is offered by hundreds of Small and Medium Businesses present across the country. Farmers can opt for Cash on Delivery as a payment option along with other digital channels like Net Banking, UPI, Amazon Pay, and Debit & Credit Cards.

With the launch of Kisan store, Amazon.in is constantly focusing on increasing the selection of choices for farmer’s availability, convenience, ease, and speed of delivery across the country. The mission is to make online shopping rewarding and convenient for the farmers.

Addressing at the launch event, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said, “It gives me immense pleasure to launch Amazon Kisan Store. I hope this initiative proves to be beneficial for the farmers and the people associated with the farming community to engage the Indian farmers in the modern era of digital economy, increase the productivity of agricultural produce, provide services like logistics industry.”