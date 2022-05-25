Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch unveiled with up to 45-day battery life

Zepp Health has launched a new smartwatch in China called the Amazfit T-Rex 2 which comes as the successor to the Amazfit T-Rex that was launched in 2020. The T-Rex 2 comes fifteen military certifications for a durable build quality and is built with up to 100-meter water resistance level and five-star dual-frequency precise positioning.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,400) and comes in four color options including Xing Yahoei (translated) which looks like dark black, Midnight Black, Jungle Green and Earth Yellow. The watch will go on sale on May 31 in China.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is one of the most durable smartwatches that comes with a rugged as well as a sleek design. The watch weighs 66.5g including the strap and it comes with 15 military certifications. The company says that the watch can be used in extremely cold weather with ambient temperatures as low as -30°C. In addition, it is also built with up to 100-meter water resistance level, five-star dual-frequency precise positioning, trajectory & navigation, and other features.

The watch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with deep blacks and high brightness. The T-Rex 2 packs four stainless steel metal buttons which are processed and polished by sandblasting and etching. As for the band, it is made of antibacterial silicone material, to make it skin-friendly and comfortable while reducing chances of allergies.

Even in extreme temperatures, core functions such as time, compass, barometric altimeter, and sports mode can be turned on normally. The company claims that the positioning accuracy of the watch will not take a hit. Further, you get support for over 150 sports modes including adventure sports such as mountaineering, skiing, fishing, and others.

The watch packs a 500mAh battery that rated to output up to 24 days of battery life on normal usage. The battery life can last up to 45 days in basic watch mode and 10 days in heavy usage.

Lastly, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with support for five global satellite positioning systems, including Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. In addition to the L1 frequency band, you also get the L5 frequency band which can reduce the ionospheric and ground multipath errors and reduce the interference of the external environment on the positioning accuracy of the watch.