Amazfit Pop 3R launched in India with 12-day battery backup, AMOLED display and more

Amazfit has debuted the Pop 3R smartwatch in India with features like Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display, 12 days worth of battery backup and more. The smartwatch is aiming to compete with some of the other homegrown brands including BoAt, Fire-boltt, Boult Audio and more.

Amazfit Pop 3R: Price

The Amazfit Pop 3R will be available in two variants in India, where Black and Silver colours come with a silicone strap, while the Metallic Black model, as the name suggests, will feature a metal strap. The silicone strap model will come in at Rs 3,499 while the metallic variant will be priced at Rs 3,999. It’s sale will be starting from June 29th, with availability on both Flipkart and the official Amazfit India website.

Amazfit Pop 3R: Features, Specs

The Amazfit Pop 3R sports a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution and Always-on display feature. There are a bunch of watch faces to choose from. As for health monitoring, the Pop 3R supports heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, and stress level monitoring.

Next, the wearable is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It has a bouquet of sensors, including the accelerometer sensor, heart rate sensor, and a 3-axis motion sensor.

Other usual features of a smartwatch are all included, such as calendar reminders, call notifications, sedentary reminders, and smartphone app notifications. Users can also control music playback and even operate their smartphone’s camera remotely from the watch.

The Pop 3R is backe by a 300mAh battery, that is claimed to last up to 12 days. For connectivity, the Pop 3R supports Bluetooth 5.2 and can be paired with Android devices running 7.0 and above, as well as iOS devices running 12.0 and above. It includes an in-built microphone and speaker, enabling Bluetooth calling. It also enables the user to access an AI voice assistant.