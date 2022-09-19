Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 16,999

Amazfit has launched the new Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, over 150 sports modes, Bluetooth Calling, up to 8 days of battery life and more.

Let’s see the Amazfit GTS 4 price in India, specifications and other details.

Amazfit GTS 4 Price and Availability in India

Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch is launched at Rs 16,999 in India. The smartwatch is now available for pre-order on Amazon and the Amazfit e-store. It comes in Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink Grey colour options.

Features and Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 4 sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390×450-pixel resolution and a squarish display with tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The watch comes with over 150 watches faces and always-on display options for customisation. The watch further features a dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna for precise real-time GPS tracking.

Further, there’s support for over 150 sports modes where the watch can automatically recognise 15 strength training exercises and eight sports movements. For the health features, the smartwatch gas the BioTracker 4.0 PPG sensor using which the watch can monitor blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels 24/7.

Moving on, the smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 that features two in-built games, GoPro support, and Home Connect third-party apps. It also comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and also features an offline voice assistant.

The watch supports Bluetooth calling for which there is an inbuilt microphone and speaker. Users can also store music on the smartwatches or use them to control music streaming on their smartphones. On a single charge, the 300mAh battery of the watch is claimed to last up to 8 days. Besides, it has a new battery saver mode. Lastly, the watch also has a 5ATM water resistance rating.