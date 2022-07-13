Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6,999

Amazfit has today launched the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen, 120 sports modes, up to 15 days of battery life and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch will be available on Amazon India and Amazfit India’s website at a special price of Rs 6,999 from July 16th at 12 PM. After that, it will be available for Rs 7,999. It comes in Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White colours.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Features

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini sport a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution and a 70.2% screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM. So the watch is water-resistant up to 50m.

Further, the watch is equipped with a 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a stress tracker. It is capable of monitoring sleep patterns and breathing quality at night. The watch has support for tracking over 120 sports modes along with automatic recognition for a few of them. The wearable device also packs a menstrual cycle tracker and PAI health assessment system.

Next, the new watch is equipped with a built-in GPS and features such as sedentary reminders, to-do lists, weather updates, social media notifications, and more.

The smartwatch comes with a 270mAh battery. The company claims that the smartwatch will offer up to 15 days with regular use after a full charge, or even 45 days while in power saver mode.