Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e to launch in India this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 12, 2021 5:13 pm

The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Roland Purple, and Dark Night Green colours. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Grey, and Ice Lake Green colour options.
Huami has announced its Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatches at CES 2021. The company also confirmed that both the smartwatches will be launched in India in January this year.

 

The company also revealed that more details about the two smartwatches will be revealed on the company's website and e-commerce portals like Amazon India and on Flipkart in coming days. To recall, the two smartwatches were first announced in China last month. Both are now available for purchase in the US, starting today.

Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatches are available for CNY 799 ( Rs 9,070 approx) in China and $139.99 (Rs 10,298 approx.) in the US.

 

The Amazfit GTR 2e features 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels while the Amazfit GTS 2e offers a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341ppi pixel density

 

The Amazfit GTS 2e packs 246mAh battery and offers up to 14 days of backup on a single charge and up to 24 days of battery life in basic watch mode. The Amazfit GTR 2e offers 471mAh battery with up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 45 days of battery life in basic watch mode.

 

They have 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls. For connectivity, the Amazfit devices feature Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.

 

Both the smartwatch come with sleep and activity tracking. There is also blood oxygen monitoring feature and BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Both come with 5ATM certification, which means they are waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters.

