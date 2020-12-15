Advertisement

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatches announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 4:52 pm

The wearables are a follow up of the GTS 2 and GTR 2 which were launched in September with longer battery life.

Huami has announced the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches in China. The wearables are a follow up of the GTS 2 and GTR 2 which were launched in September with longer battery life.

 

Amazfit GTS 2e priced at 799 Yuan, which is approx. Rs 8,986. The Amazfit GTR 2e is also priced at 799 Yuan. Both the smartwatches are up for pre-order on JD through Amazfit’s website.

 

The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Roland Purple, and Dark Night Green colours. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Grey, and Ice Lake Green colour options.

 

The Amazfit GTR 2e features 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels while the Amazfit GTS 2e offers a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341ppi pixel density

 

The Amazfit GTS 2e packs 246mAh battery and offers up to 14 days of backup on a single charge and up to 24 days of battery life in basic watch mode. The Amazfit GTR 2e offers 471mAh battery with up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 45 days of battery life in basic watch mode.

Amazfit GTR 2e

Both the smartwatch come with sleep and activity tracking. There is also blood oxygen monitoring feature and BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Both come with 5ATM certification, which means they are waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters.


They have 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls. For connectivity, the Amazfit devices feature Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.

