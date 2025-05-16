Amazfit BIP 6 Smartwatch Launched in India

Amazfit, a global smart wearable brand, today announced the launch of the Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch in India. Set to hit stores on May 16, 2025, Amazfit claims that “this latest addition represents a significant generational leap in the popular BIP series, known for delivering exceptional value in the affordable smartwatch segment.”

Amazfit BIP 6: Price, Availability

The Amazfit BIP 6 will be available starting May 16, 2025, at Rs 7,999 through Amazfit’s official website, Amazon India and select retail partners across the country.

Amazfit BIP 6: Specifications

The Amazfit BIP 6 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED Display with 2000 nits brightness, making it the only smartwatch in the ₹7,999 segment to offer such outdoor visibility. It is made of a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum alloy frame and is 5 ATM water-resistance rated. It further comes with Amazfit’s BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor with dual-light 5PD technology.

Read More: Amazfit Active 2 Smartwatch Announced in India

It also supports comprehensive health metrics including heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, and HRV with detailed sleep analysis with sleep stages and breathing quality. The watch can track over 140 sports modes along with Smart Strength Training with automatic muscle group tracking.

Offline navigation with round-trip routing is also supported for outdoor adventures. Amazfit BIP 6 can run for up to two weeks on a single charge as claimed by the brand. Other additional features include on-wrist call answering and notifications, text message replies with voice-to-text and touch keyboard, and Zepp Flow voice control for hands-free operation.