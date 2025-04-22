Amazfit Active 2 Smartwatch Announced in India

First unveiled at CES 2025, Amazfit has announced the launch of the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch in India which comes with an AMOLED Display that can reach up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets over 160 sports modes and can run for up to 10 days on a single charge.

Amazfit Active 2: Price, Availability

The Amazfit Active 2 is available starting at a launch sale price of Rs 9,999 for the Standard version and Rs 11,999 for the Premium version on Amazon and across leading retail outlets including Reliance, Helios, and more. Post the launch offer, it will cost Rs 21,999 for the Standard version and Rs 24,999 for the Premium version.

Amazfit Active 2: Specifications

It features a bright 1.32″ display in a sleek 44mm stainless steel case, offering easy to read clarity in bright sunlight with 2000 nits of brightness. It further features BioTracker technology for precise heart rate and sleep tracking. The PulsePrecision algorithm enhances heart rate tracking accuracy to the level of the Amazfit T-Rex 3, while the RestoreIQ algorithm gives sleep monitoring a similar accuracy boost.

Zepp Flow AI enables users to control their watch settings, adjust their calendar, and more with their voice, while also granting Android users the ability to reply to instant messages with either keyboard or speech-to-text input. Supported by 5 satellite systems, users can navigate with ease by importing offline maps and route files to the watch that come with turn-by-turn directions, which can be followed on-screen or broadcast via the built-in speaker or the user’s connected Bluetooth headphones.

The Zepp Coach feature offers personalized training and running plans, empowering users of all levels to achieve fitness milestones from 3K runs to full marathons. The watch can run for up to 10 days on a charge. The watch features over 160 sports modes, including a smart Strength Training mode that can auto-detect specific exercises and intelligently count reps, sets, and rest time, along with new winter sports like Skiing.

With the Wild.AI mini app, women can connect to their accounts directly from the watch for personalized wellness insights tied to their menstrual and hormonal cycles.