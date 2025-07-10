Perplexity Comet Web Browser Announced

Perplexity Comet Web Browser was announced by the AI company yesterday with an aim to compete with browsers like that from Google and Microsoft. “Comet is a web browser built for today’s internet. In the last 30 years, the internet has evolved from something we simply “browse” or “search.” The internet is where we live, work, and connect,” said Perplexity in a blog post.

The Perplexity Comet Web Browser was built with an idea in mind: “to let the internet do what it has been begging to do: to amplify our intelligence.” Comet can intelligently categorise your unused tabs into one single interface. “The Comet assistant removes friction with every thought, actively conducting entire browsing sessions while you focus on what matters. Ask Comet which other sites have the same bike but ship it faster. Ask Comet to compare what you’re reading to something you already read,” and the assistant will answer.

“Comet allows you to ask questions anywhere they occur to you, whether you want to understand a complex concept, find hidden connections, create new possibilities, or solve problems that have been puzzling you,” the blog post read. The company says that with Comet, “you don’t search for information—you think out loud, and Comet executes complete workflows while keeping perfect context.”

Comet is going to compete with Google’s Chrome, Apple’s Safari, Microsoft’s Edge, and more, suggesting that the company may have a hard time convincing users to use its browser in an already crowded space. Google Search holds the majority share in this space and it will be interesting to see whether Perplexity’s own Comet browser would be able to compete with the boss in this segment or fail while doing so.

OpenAI also seems to be working on its own browser and has hired former key members from the Google Chrome team. Brands like Microsoft have already integrated Copilot AI into their Edge browser which further poses a threat to the Comet assistant as Copilot is already quite a strong contender in the segment and how well it has matured over the past few months. Then there’s the AI mode and AI overviews in Google Chrome which are also at the top of their game when it comes to search,

Beginning July 9, the Perplexity Comet web browser is available to Perplexity Max subscribers. Invite-only access will roll out slowly to the waitlisted users over the summer. New users will also receive a limited number of invites to share. You can join the waitlist to request Perplexity for an invite.