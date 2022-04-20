AMANI ASP SW Z100 Bluetooth Calling enabled smartwatch launched for Rs 3199

AMANI mart, a manufacturer of mobile accessories and lifestyle products, recently announced the launch of its newest Bluetooth calling enabled smartwatch – ASP SW Z100.



The AMANI ASP SW Z100 Smartwatch is priced at an MRP of Rs 3,199, with 03 months warranty. The smartwatch is readily available for purchase at Amani website and dealers across India. It comes in 6 different colors, black, silver, gold, red, blue and military green.

AMANI ASP SW Z100 Features

Packed with features like Bluetooth calling, SPO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, and more. The smartwatch comes with multiple watch faces, 20+ sports modes.

The AMANI smartwatch comes in a 1.75-inch HD Display with a screen resolution of 320×385 HD pixels. The dimension of the product is 44x38x11 mm and just 50 grams in weight. AMANI ASP SW Z100 comes with 20+ sports modes. It is light and sporty with IP67 water resistance.

In terms of health monitoring, there is a SpO2 monitor to track blood-oxygen levels heart rate sensor. It also comes with sleep monitoring. Additionally, it comes with more features like calls and call rejection, weather forecast, remote music, vibration alert, do not disturb mode, screen brightness and many more.

The smartwatch can be paired with the app Hryfine app. It comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and connects with both iOS and Android devices. It comes with 250mAh battery which offers up to 4-5 days for normal usage on a single charge.

Last month, AMANI ASP i12 TWS earbuds were launched in India Rs 1,799. The TWS offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity that enables a faster transmission. It has a working range of up to 10 meters.

The company claims that the TWS ofers talk time of up to 8 hours, talk time, and standby time of 260 hours. Further, each earbud comes with a 50mAh battery and the case has 400mAh inbuilt battery.