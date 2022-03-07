AMANI ASP i12 TWS earbuds launched in India

AMANI mart, a manufacturer of mobile accessories and lifestyle products, today announced the launch of its AMANI ASP i12 TWS earbuds.

The AMANI ASP i12 TWS comes in white color and it is priced at MRP of Rs 1,799. The TWS is readily available for purchase at Amani website and dealers across India.

AMANI ASP i12 TWS Features

The earbuds are convenient to carry in your pocket/bag. These are not only portable but lightweight too. The TWS offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity that enables a faster transmission. It has a working range of up to 10 meters. This allows a more stable connection during daily activities like exercising, working, or traveling.

These Bluetooth-enabled Earpods are easy to connect with your smartphones and other BT devices such as tabs and PCs. You have to simply open the top lid in front of your device and connect with a single screen touch.

The company claims that the TWS ofers talk time of up to 8 hours, talk time, and standby time of 260 hours. Each earbud comes with a 50mAh battery and the case has 400mAh inbuilt battery.

Further, the company claims that the dynamic sound system of AMANI i12 TWS earbuds delivers powerful bass and crisp music quality. The device also features smart touch for seamless playback controls as well as voice call controls. The earbuds support iOS fast charging and are rated IPX6 for dust and water resistance.

In addition, the AMANI ASP i12 TWS comes with technology of noise-isolation, noise-cancelling which delivers strong audio performance, with robust bass, and HiFi stereo sound performance. The product is engineered with exclusive power management technology. Lastly, users can charge this earbud within 1 hour and can experience the music for up to 8 hours in a single charge.