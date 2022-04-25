AMANI ASP Air X TWS earbuds launched in India with up to 10 hours battery life

AMANI, a manufacturer of mobile accessories and lifestyle products, recently announced the launch of AMANI ASP Air X Earbuds. The earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs 1,299 and are readily available for purchase at www.amanimart.com and dealers across India.

AMANI ASP Air X Features

The AMANI ASP Air X earbuds deliver entertainment of up to 10 hours with a single full charge of 1 hour. AMANI Air X holds a simplistic design and offers great audio performance thanks to its fine-tuned 10mm dynamic drivers.

The earbuds offer clear immersive sound with Super Bass crisp highs. These buds are designed in a shape to snugly fit in your ear with the silicone tips creating a passive noise isolation layer. The TWS earbuds can run for 3 hours on a single charge. This can be further increased up to 10 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with a 60mAh battery and a recharging box capacity of 250mAh. The sleek and compact designed earbuds offer a talk time of 2 hours and a standby time of 180 hours.

Additionally, it comes with multifunctional control features for stereo calling and an overall seamless user experience. It uses Bluetooth V5.0 for connectivity and offers a transmission range of 10 meters. Besides, to protect against sweat and water splashes, the earbud comes with sweatproof.

One can pair these Earbuds effortlessly with their smartphones as well as a variety of Bluetooth devices without the hassle of tangled wires. Further, these compact earbuds are lightweight, weighing not more than 45.22 grams. Moreover, these Earbuds are extremely comfortable and can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort. The product comes with 1 pair of Earbuds, a charging cable, and a user manual.