  • 23:23 Dec 21, 2019

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 live images leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 3:28 pm

The alleged photos have been leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo and it shows a clamshell Samsung foldable smartphone.
We all know that Samsung is currently working on a new foldable smartphone with a clamshell design, which is said to be named as Galaxy Fold 2. Now, some alleged photos have been leaked that reveals the upcoming smartphone. 

 

The alleged photos have been leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo and it shows a clamshell Samsung foldable smartphone. The image reveals that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a similar design language as recently seen with Moto RAZR 2019. This means users can fold the smartphone vertically, just like a flip phone. 

 

The top panel of the rear side foldable smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with an LED flash and there is a small screen that displays the time, date and battery percentage. Furthermore, it might also show some notifications. Notably, there is a punch-hole foldable display. The bezels are quite slim around the edges. The base panel features a USB Type-C port flanked between two speaker grilles The right side of the device features a volume controls. However, there is no way to authenticate the image, so we suggest you take this report with a grain of salt. 

 

Previously, it was reported that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphones on February 18 next year. Samsung will hold an event on February 18 where it will unveil the latest smartphones. The launch event will be held in San Francisco, the same place where Samsung introduced its Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be a clamshell foldable smartphone, which was teased during Samsung’s annual developer conference.

