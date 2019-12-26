Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro gets certified, tipped to sport dual-mode 5G connectivity

OnePlus 8 Pro will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is currently working on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones which are all said to launch next year. Now a OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website in China which is said to be none other than OnePlus 8 Pro.



As per the MIIT listing, spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will support a range of 5G frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79. Apart from this, the listing did not reveal any other information.



Last month, an alleged prototype of the OnePlus 8 Pro was leaked online. The phone features a dual punch-hole display to house two selfie cameras as opposed to single punch hole set-up seen on previous renders. An image also hinted at a curved-edge display of the OnePlus 8 Pro which is similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.



The rear panel will feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash. If this turns out to be true, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the company’s first phone with a quad-camera setup.

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to feature a super smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an improvement from 90Hz refresh rate we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also confirmed its presence at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and it will be announcing 'Concept One', its first concept smartphone at the event. As per reports, OnePlus Concept One might be a foldable phone.