  • 23:18 Dec 18, 2019

OnePlus Concept One smartphone to be unveiled at CES 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 3:38 pm

It is expected that OnePlus might launch a foldable smartphone at CES event.
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently announced that it will be attending CES 2020, hosting a ‘OnePlus Special Event’ in Las Vegas from 7-10 January 2020. The teaser, however, didn't reveal much on what the company could reveal at its event in Las Vegas. Now it has been confirmed that OnePlus will introduce its first concept smartphone, which it calls OnePlus Concept One.

The confirmation comes from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Weibo. He said that it will be a futuristic device, but did not say how it will look. It will also mark OnePlus’ sixth anniversary.

It is expected that OnePlus might launch a foldable smartphone at CES event. Furthermore, OnePlus may even offer 5G connectivity on this foldable smartphone.

OnePlus recently entered the smart TV market in India with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

 

OnePlus also recently announced that its latest OnePlus TV now supports Netflix. The company launched a new remote that comes with a dedicated Netflix button.

Tags: OnePlus CES 2020 OnePlus Concept One

