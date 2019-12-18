  • 23:17 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Airtel Xstream Box is now available at a discounted price

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 3:33 pm

Latest News

Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a discount on its Android powered Xstream Box in India. The company is offering a discount in Delhi NCR circle. 

 

With this, the Xstream Box is now available at a price tag of Rs 2,249. To recall, the streaming box was launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999. This reflects a price cut of Rs 1,750. Customers can avail this offer from Airtel Thanks application. Users can go to the application and select on Xstream Thanks offer and select their city. After this, users need to verify their mobile number. Once all the steps are completed, users will require to enter the address for installation. 

 

Moving on, customers who want this offer, need to select an Airtel bundle plan of Rs 699 instead of Rs 360. The Rs 699 plan offers a host of interesting benefits. To start with, users will get 154 channels including 54 HD channels. Customers will also get complimentary access to all Xstream apps. 

 

Advertisement

The Xstream Box comes runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device. Along with the benefits offered to Xstream Stick users, Xstream Box will bring users the option to choose from 500 plus TV channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

 

The Airtel Xstream Box features WiFi and Bluetooth for connectivity and offers a built-in Chromecast option. There’s a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and dedicated keys for launching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Airtel Xstream Fibre with up to 1Gbps of internet speed launched in India

Airtel rebrands its broadband service as Airtel Xstream Fibre

Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband service available with Rs 1,000 discount

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel Xstream Box Airtel Xstream Box price Airtel Xstream Box discount Airtel Xstream Box packs Airtel Xstream Box offers Airtel operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Jio Fiber data vouchers now available starting at Rs 101

TRAI's mobile number portability rules are now live: Here’s what you need to know!

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 186, Rs 187 and other prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies