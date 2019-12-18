Airtel Xstream Box is now available at a discounted price

Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a discount on its Android powered Xstream Box in India. The company is offering a discount in Delhi NCR circle.

With this, the Xstream Box is now available at a price tag of Rs 2,249. To recall, the streaming box was launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999. This reflects a price cut of Rs 1,750. Customers can avail this offer from Airtel Thanks application. Users can go to the application and select on Xstream Thanks offer and select their city. After this, users need to verify their mobile number. Once all the steps are completed, users will require to enter the address for installation.

Moving on, customers who want this offer, need to select an Airtel bundle plan of Rs 699 instead of Rs 360. The Rs 699 plan offers a host of interesting benefits. To start with, users will get 154 channels including 54 HD channels. Customers will also get complimentary access to all Xstream apps.

Advertisement

The Xstream Box comes runs on Android 9 Pie OS and combines both satellite TV and OTT content together through a single device. Along with the benefits offered to Xstream Stick users, Xstream Box will bring users the option to choose from 500 plus TV channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

The Airtel Xstream Box features WiFi and Bluetooth for connectivity and offers a built-in Chromecast option. There’s a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and dedicated keys for launching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

