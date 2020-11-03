Airtel users can now avail free YouTube Premium, but there's a catch

Airtel is providing another offer under its Airtel Thanks program where users can enable free YouTube Premium subscription.

Airtel is providing a new offer for its customers where it will be giving a YouTube Premium subscription to its customers but there's a catch, that the subscription will be valid only for 3 months.

This offer comes just 2 days after the telecom operator has started giving Hotstar VIP subscription for free to its broadband and postpaid customers.

The offer is only open to participants in India between 22nd October 2020 and 22nd April 2021. The offer must be availed before 22nd May 2021.

As per the terms and conditions, the offer is available to customers who are not current YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers, have not been YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music trial before.

If one has previously trialled or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music or if one is currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium’s non-music features.

Originally, the YouTube Premium service is available for Rs 129 for a month and Rs 399 for 3 months.

You can download the Airtel Thanks app, go to ‘More’, then ‘Airtel Rewards’, then Add Interests and then click on the YouTube Premium banner. Once clicked, you can now click on Accept Terms and Conditions and then Redeem the offer.