Airtel to give loans to customers for upgrading smartphones

Airtel is providing loans to eligible 2G customers at no extra cost for the purpose of making them upgrade to a 4G smartphone.

Airtel is now reportedly providing Zero Cost Loan offer for eligible 2G customers to introduce an easy way for the consumers to upgrade to 4G smartphones, and at a cost lesser than the market price.

Airtel, for the offer, is partnering with IDFC bank to provide these smartphones at a down payment of Rs 3259. The price is comparitively much lesser than what one would get at the market price, which is Rs 6800.

The total cost a consumer would end up paying will be Rs 9289 which is a result of 10 months of EMI at Rs 683 per month.

With the offer, Airtel notes that the total prices comes out to be much lower than what a consumer would get when he/she purchases a smartphone and an equivalent monthly telecom tariff plan separately.

The offer validity by Airtel is of 60 days.

Airtel recently also marked its entry into the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ.

Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication. It eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels, said the company.

Airtel IQ has been fully developed by Airtel’s in-house engineering teams and highlights the company’s growing digital prowess to deliver world-class solutions. Natively integrated into telco grade infrastructure and architected by top digital talent, Airtel IQ is robust, secure, cost-efficient and intuitive.