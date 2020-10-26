Advertisement

Airtel enters the Indian cloud communications market with Airtel IQ

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 5:10 pm

Airtel IQ has been fully developed by Airtel’s in-house engineering teams and highlights the company’s growing digital prowess to deliver world-class solutions.

Airtel today marked its entry into the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ. Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication. It eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels, said the company.

For example, a customer ordering food through an online platform and calling the delivery agent to find out the status of her order. The entire communication is orchestrated seamlessly and securely over Airtel IQ. The communication is encrypted and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked.

Many of India’s biggest companies such as Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr. Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during the beta phase itself.

Commenting on the launch of Airtel IQ, Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “At Airtel, we are obsessed with solving customer problems and Airtel IQ is first amongst several game changing products that we will be bringing to the market. Businesses are increasingly looking to cloud-based digital platforms to engage with consumers and Airtel IQ is built to raise the bar when it comes to brands delighting consumers. So, the next time you enjoy shopping online, ordering food from your favourite restaurant or hailing a ride, remember there’s a bit of Airtel IQ in there making it happen seamlessly and safely.”

