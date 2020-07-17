Advertisement

Airtel stops offering Zee5 Premium Subscription with its prepaid plans except one

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 4:56 pm

Both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app have removed the Zee5 Premium subscription add-on from all of its prepaid plans.
Here's some bad news for all Airtel prepaid subscribers who were till now enjoying free Zee5 Premium subscription. Airtel is now not offering the Zee5 premium subscription anymore.

However, there is one prepaid plan which still comes with the Zee5 subscription, and that is the newly launched Rs. 289 prepaid plan. Till now, the subscription was offered to all Airtel Thanks users who recharged with Rs 149 and above unlimited recharge plans.

Both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app have removed the Zee5 Premium subscription add-on from all of its prepaid plans. The Rs 289 prepaid plan with Zee5 subscription comes with a validity of 28 days and it comes with 1.5GB of data per day.

The pack also offers 100 SMS per day. In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits the customer also gets access to Airtel Xstream Premium subscription that offers over 400 live TV channels and various movies. The plan also has Wynk Music subscription, free online courses for one year via Shaw Academy and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

 

Airtel recently expanded its Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans to more circles. All of the three plans are listed on the Airtel.in website as well as the Airtel Thanks app in the new circles. Airel Rs 99 plan was earlier available in Kolkata, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP East, and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Now the plan is also available in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.


The Rs 129 and Rs 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans are now available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

