Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has been announced in India with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, making it the first Lava handset to come with a Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is claimed to offer a bloatware-free, ad-free experience and clean Android 15 operating system. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price, Availability

The Blaze Dragon 5G costs Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model and is available in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colours.

Customers can avail a Rs 1000 bank discount on Amazon’s partner bank during their Great Freedom Festival, along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange of any smartphone, not limited to Lava device. The device will go on sale from August 1, 2025, at 12 AM, exclusively on Amazon.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Specifications

The device gets a 6.74-inch (1612 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2.5D glass, and 450+ nits of brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. At the back, it gets a single 50MP camera. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and has a single speaker at the bottom. For connectivity, you get 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 15 and will receive 1 major OS upgrade and 2 years of security patches.