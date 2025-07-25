HomeNewsInfinix Smart 10 Launched in India with a 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery,...

Infinix Smart 10 Launched in India with a 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery, and More

Infinix Smart 10 has been announced in India with a Unisoc chipset under the hood. Here are all the details of the handset.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix smart 10

The Infinix Smart 10 is the brand’s latest entry-level offering in India which comes with a Unisoc under the hood along with a single rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the newly launched Infinix device in the country.

Infinix Smart 10: Price, Availability

The Infinix Smart 10 will be available in four colour variants: Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black, on Flipkart and at the nearest retail stores at Rs 6,799 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

Infinix Smart 10: Specifications

The Infinix Smart 10 sports a 6.7-inch IPS with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 700 nits of peak brightness, 72% NTSC coverage, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 Processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that’s also expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated card slot.

As for the cameras, there is a rectangle-shaped rear camera module for a single sensor. The Infinix Smart 10 has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera sensor on the back with auto-focus. There is also an LED flash module next to the module. The handset has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 fixed-focus front camera sensor.

The Infinix Smart 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging. It is also IP64-rated and runs on XOS 15.1 based on Android 15. The Infinix device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, IR blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

Infinix Smart 10

Infinix Smart 10
  • ChipsetUnisoc T7250
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64
  • Display6.7-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera8MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

