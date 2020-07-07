Airtel introduces new Rs 289 prepaid plan with premium Zee5 subscription

Furthermore, the company has also introduced a new top-up plan for its customers as well.

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a new prepaid plan in India. Dubbed as Rs 289, the pack comes with premium Zee5 subscription. Furthermore, the company has also introduced a new top-up plan for its customers as well.

To start with Rs 289 prepaid plan offers premium Zee5 subscription. This means users can access to the full catalogue of Zee5 including hits such as Ghoomketu, ChintuKa Birthday, RangbaazPhirse, Lalbazaar to name a few. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and it comes with 1.5GB of data per day. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day. In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits the customer also gets access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription.

The Rs 79 top-up offers a subscription to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. The convenient top-up will be available to all Airtel customers through the Digital Store Section on Airtel Thanks App.

Previously, the brand revealed that it will offer faster 4G data speeds on the smartphones and connected devices of its selected customers. The company has revealed that the new experience is only exclusive for the Airtel Platinum mobile customers in the country.

Under this, the operator has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result, all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds. As part of the Airtel Thanks programme, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum