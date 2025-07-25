Vivo T4R 5G India Launch: What to Expect?

Vivo T4R 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place later this month and the device’s design, key specs, and colour options have been officially revealed ahead of the launch. The device will likely be a rebranded iQOO device which was launched in India earlier this week. Here’s everything to expect from the Vivo’s upcoming T-series device.

Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Details

The company confirmed that the Vivo T4R 5G India launch will take place on July 31, at 12 PM IST. The device will come in two colours including Purple and White. Further, the company confirmed that it will feature IP68 & IP69 durability, a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera, 4K video on both front and rear cameras, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The device will be available at Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and retail stores near you.

If you hadn’t noticed, these are the same specs as the iQOO Z10R 5G which debuted in India this month. Most of Vivo’s T-series devices have always been rebadged phones which iQOO sells under its Z-series and the T4R 5G seems to be no exception.

One can expect it to sport a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, SCHOTT Alpha cover glass, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and will likely be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there’ll be a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. At the front, there should be a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset will be backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device will also have stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It will also IP68 + IP69 rated and will run on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.

Vivo T4R 5G India Price (Expected)

The iQOO Z10R is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant; Rs 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 23,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. If the Vivo T4R 5G is indeed a rebranded iQOO Z10R 5G, then one can expect it to be priced identically as iQOO’s phone.