Airtel Rs 79 plan introduced, Rs Rs 49 prepaid plan discontinued

Airtel today announced revisions to its entry-level prepaid plan. The operator has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level Prepaid recharge. The Company’s Prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge. This new plan offers up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers and double data.

This change is in line with the Company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions, says Airtel. The customers on entry-level recharges can now stay connected for longer. Airtel will now be offering a talktime of Rs 64 with the Rs 79 smart recharge prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 79 Smart Recharge Prepaid Plan

The tariff is set for 1p/sec for both local and STD calls. You get a total of 106 minutes for outgoing calls and data of 200MB. The plan has a validity of 28 days. This revision will be effective starting July 29th, 2021. Earlier, with the Rs 49 smart recharge prepaid plan, Airtel used to provide Rs 38 talktime.

There was 100MB of data and a charge of 2.5p/sec for both local and STD calls. This plan also had a validity of 28 days. Last week, Airtel announced new postpaid plans for Corporate and Retail customers.

The plans come with a range of exclusive benefits, such as bundled content and business productivity tools. The corporate plans for business users are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599. They offer 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB and 500GB data respectively.

All these plans come with unlimited calling. In addition, they offer business tools like Airtel Call Manager. The corporate postpaid plans from Rs 399 give access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium. Further, there is also a Shaw Academy subscription for one year. All eligible Airtel Corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.