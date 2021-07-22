Airtel hikes postpaid tariffs, plans start at Rs 299

Airtel had today announced new postpaid plans for Corporate and Retail customers.

In the post-pandemic world, the need for high-speed data is increasingly becoming a crucial need for customers; as WFH (Work From Home) and online education has become the new normal.

In this context, Airtel’s has further simplified its Postpaid plans to offer data benefits backed by a 5G ready network. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools.

The corporate plans for business users are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599. They offer 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB and 500GB data respectively.

Airtel Corporate Plans

All these plans come with unlimited calling. They offer business tools like Airtel Call Manager. The corporate postpaid plans from Rs 399 give access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium. Further there is also Shaw Academy subscription for one year.

The Rs 499 and Rs 1599 plans offer Amazon Prime for 1 year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year, VIP service, Airtel Secure. Additionally, there is Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy.

All eligible Airtel Corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.

The retail postpaid plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1599. They offer 40GB, 75GB, 210GB and unlimited data respectively.

They also offer unlimited calling. The Rs 399 plan offers Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App, Shaw Academy (1 year), Free Hellotunes. All other plans offer Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy.

The company has discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers. They will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, Customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM. They will get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.