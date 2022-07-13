Airtel revises Rs 265 prepaid recharge plan with more data

Bharti Airtel has revised its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 265. The plan now offers more daily data and validity for the same price for its subscribers.

Airtel Rs 265 plan Details

The Airtel Rs 265 plan now comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers 1.5GB of daily data. So in total, you get 45GB of high-speed data for the entire validity period. Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited calling means local and STD calling to any network within India. Once the daily data limit is reached, the speed will be decreased to 64kbps.

There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also. However, once the daily SMS limit is reached, you will be charged Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS. Apart from these benefits, the Rs 265 plan also brings Wynk Music and Hello tune access.

The plan earlier was offering only 1GB of daily data. So, the plan was offering 30GB of total data to its subscribers. Also, the validity of the plan was 28 days. The revised plan is now listed on the Airtel website as well as the app.

In a related story, Airtel Xstream Fiber was launched in Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently. FTTH services are those where fiber lines are directly connected to individual homes or multitenant buildings, enabling them to access internet from the comfort of their homes.

While plan details for Andaman & Nicobar Islands are still yet to go live on Airtel’s website, the plan details for Leh are already up. The cheapest Airtel Xtsream Fiber Plan starts at Rs 499 per month and gives up to 40mbps speed with unlimited data. You also get complimentary subscription to Xstream Premium service, Wynk Music, and more.