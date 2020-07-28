Airtel reduces discount on recharge made through Superhero programme

The programme allows Airtel customers to recharge prepaid accounts of fellow customers.

Bharti Airtel has silently reduced the discounts made through the Superhero programme. The programme allows Airtel customers to recharge prepaid accounts of fellow customers.

Under this programme, Airtel earlier used to offer four per cent discount when a user makes a recharge using the Superhero programme. However, the company has now reduced it to two per cent. The discount basically works in a simple way. Users need to recharge the prepaid accounts of other Airtel customers and in the order, they used to get a four per cent discount when they made recharge for themselves. The company used to offer discounts on Rs 99, Rs 129 and more plans, reports OnlyTech.

With this, the Rs 99 and Rs 129 plan now offers Rs 2 and Rs 3 discount, while users earlier used to get Rs 4 and Rs 5 coupons respectively. Furthermore, smart recharge pack of Rs 45 and Rs 49 also come with only 2 per cent discount as opposed to the 4 per cent discount offered earlier.

Meanwhile, the company is also offering free 1GB data to its customers for three days. This is similar to an offer by Reliance Jio where the telco was offering free 2GB daily data to select Jio users. The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and Bharti Airtel is intimating them via a text message.

Recently, Airtel discontinued its Rs 2398 long-term plan. The long-term is not available on Airtel website and on other third-party recharge sites. The pack offered 1.5GB of data per day and it came with a validity of 365 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS and more for the entire year.