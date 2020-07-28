Advertisement

Airtel reduces discount on recharge made through Superhero programme

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 4:09 pm

Latest News

The programme allows Airtel customers to recharge prepaid accounts of fellow customers.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has silently reduced the discounts made through the Superhero programme. The programme allows Airtel customers to recharge prepaid accounts of fellow customers. 

 

Under this programme, Airtel earlier used to offer four per cent discount when a user makes a recharge using the Superhero programme. However, the company has now reduced it to two per cent. The discount basically works in a simple way. Users need to recharge the prepaid accounts of other Airtel customers and in the order, they used to get a four per cent discount when they made recharge for themselves. The company used to offer discounts on Rs 99, Rs 129 and more plans, reports OnlyTech. 

 

With this, the Rs 99 and Rs 129 plan now offers Rs 2 and Rs 3 discount, while users earlier used to get Rs 4 and Rs 5 coupons respectively. Furthermore, smart recharge pack of Rs 45 and Rs 49 also come with only 2 per cent discount as opposed to the 4 per cent discount offered earlier. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company is also offering free 1GB  data to its customers for three days. This is similar to an offer by Reliance Jio where the telco was offering free 2GB daily data to select Jio users. The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and Bharti Airtel is intimating them via a text message. 

 

Recently, Airtel discontinued its Rs 2398 long-term plan. The long-term is not available on Airtel website and on other third-party recharge sites. The pack offered 1.5GB of data per day and it came with a validity of 365 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS and more for the entire year.

 

Airtel offers free data on select prepaid plans, discontinues Rs 2398 long-term plan

Airtel Hello Tunes now free to all Airtel Thanks customers

Airtel offers 1GB free data for 3 days to its customers

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan

Airtel offers 1GB free data for 3 days to its customers

Vodafone Idea introduces new Red Max and Red Together M postpaid plans in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies