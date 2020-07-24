Airtel offers free data on select prepaid plans, discontinues Rs 2398 long-term plan

The company has also discontinued the Rs 2398 long-term prepaid plan in the country.

To start with the complementary data, the brand has introduced new Free Data coupons for its prepaid customers. These coupons are available with unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 219 and it can be availed through the Airtel Thanks application.

The coupons are valid for Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs558, Rs 598 and Rs 698 prepaid plans. From Rs 219 to Rs 398 prepaid plans, users will get two coupons of 1GB of data with each carrying a validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 558 prepaid plans offer four coupons of 1GB with each having a validity of 56 days. Lastly, Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 prepaid plans will get six coupons of 1GB high-speed data and each coupon comes with a validity 84 days.

Meanwhile, the company has also discontinued the Rs 2398 prepaid plan. The long-term is not available on Airtel website and on other third-party recharge sites. The pack offered 1.5GB of data per day and it came with a validity of 365 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS and more for the entire year.

