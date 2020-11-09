Advertisement

Airtel Payments Bank starts offering Car Insurance facility

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 09, 2020 12:13 pm

Latest News

Airtel Payments Bank has started to offer the Car Insurance facility in association with Bharti AXA General Insurance.

Airtel Payments Bank today announced that it will offer comprehensive car insurance in association with Bharti AXA General Insurance.  

 

The Smart Drive Private Car Insurance offers financial protection against damage to the vehicle due to accident, theft, and natural & man-made disasters. It also compensates for injury or damages to another person or property caused due to a car accident. 

 

The insurance comes with a personal accident cover for the policyholder. In the event of an accident leading to permanent disablement or loss of life, this ensures financial protection for the family.

 

Read More: Airtel users can now avail free YouTube Premium, but there's a catch

 

Customers of Airtel Payments Bank can easily purchase this policy using a paperless, secure, and quick process through the Airtel Thanks app. With no pre-inspection required, a customer only needs to fill in the details about the vehicle, and the insurance is immediately issued on their registered email id and mobile number as per Airtel. 

 

At the time of the renewal, customers can choose from a wide range of add on covers. This includes depreciation cover, small consumable items, loss or replacement of car key, roadside assistance in the event of car breakdown, damage of engine or gearbox, medical expenses if the policyholder is injured, ambulance expense to reach the hospital, and much more. 

Airtel enters the Indian cloud communications market with Airtel IQ

Airtel to give loans to customers for upgrading smartphones

Hotstar VIP now available for free for Airtel Thanks Platinum Tier customers

Airtel users can now avail free YouTube Premium, but there's a catch

Latest News from Airtel

Tags: Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL introduces Rs 199, Rs 798, Rs 999 postpaid plans with up to 75GB data and family add-ons

Reliance Jio launches three new All-in-One annual prepaid plans for JioPhone with up to 504GB data

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies