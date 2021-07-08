Airtel Payment Bank launches pay to contact service

Airtel Payments Bank has launches pay to contacts services for UPI payments. Customers can now make a payment to a saved contact number in the phone book.

Now, Airtel Payment Bank users can avoid entering bank account details or UPI ID of the person they wish to transfer money to.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “With the Airtel Pay to Contacts, our users no longer need to worry about entering the bank details or UPI id every time they make a payment.”

How to open Airtel Payments Bank account

To open an Airtel Payments Bank account, one can visit the nearest Airtel Store or make a video call from the Airtel Thanks app.

Open Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone or visit the website.

Enter your mobile number.

Choose a proof of identity [PAN, Voter ID, Driving license, or Aadhaar Card]

Enter PAN No, Voter ID, or Driving license no

Verify OTP

You’ve successfully created Airtel Wallet account

Airtel Safe Pay

Airtel Payments Bank launched ‘Airtel Safe pay’ for customers, earlier this year. It provided protection against growing online payment fraud incidents.

The ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ solution adds an additional layer of payment validation against the industry norm of two-factor authentication.

“With ‘Airtel Safe Pay’, Airtel customers making UPI or Netbanking based payments through Airtel Payments Bank, no longer have to worry about money leaving their accounts without their explicit consent,” it added.

Airtel claims that thiss solution would provide the “highest level of protection” against frauds such as phishing, stolen credentials or passwords, and phone cloning.