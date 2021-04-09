Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Rewards123’ Digital Savings Account for a minimal cost of Rs 299, offers multiple benefits

The new savings bank account gives multiple benefits to users with an annual earnings of upto Rs 960.

Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of its new savings account – Rewards123 to give more value to customers when they transact digitally using the bank account.

The Rewards123 account is designed to offer consistent value, with assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year. The new savings bank account gives multiple benefits to users with an annual earnings of upto Rs 960.

Customers can easily open or upgrade to Rewards123 through the Airtel Thanks app using Video KYC. The process is simple and can be completed within few minutes on the app from anywhere in the country.

Customers can get Rewards123 at an annual fee of Rs 299 only and enjoy a wide range of benefits.

LOAD MONEY BENEFITS - 1% cashback when a customer loads INR 1000 through UPI in their account. The customer will get a maximum of INR 10 per month.

SHOPPING REWARDS - 2% cashback on online shopping of INR 1000 or more using the platinum debit card which comes with the account. The customer will get a maximum of INR 40 per month.

PAYMENT BENEFITS - Flat INR 30 cashback per month on payments for prepaid recharges, post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments.

Other benefits include Zero minimum balance, free Platinum Online Mastercard Debit Card and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank said, “Our research reflected that digitally ready, time sensitive consumers, seek consistent value during transactions, and are tired of surfing for the next best deal. With this insight, we developed Rewards123, a consistent value-driven proposition, which can be used safely as a separate account for digital transactions. This is India’s only bank account that offers regular rewards every month to customers on digital transactions. This innovation is an important addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven solutions, and will further India’s mission of digital inclusion"