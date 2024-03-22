Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packs for IPL 2024 Starting at Rs 39

As the cricket fever takes over India beginning today with the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 season, Bharti Airtel has announced a new data pack for its Prepaid users. It has also announced a revision for its Rs 49 and Rs 99 data packs along with the Star Sports’ 4K service for its Airtel DTH users.

Airtel IPL 2024 Unlimited Data Pack

Airtel has announced two new Unlimited Data pack plans priced at Rs 39 and Rs 79 respectively, replacing its existing plans of Rs 49 and Rs 99. These packs have been designed specifically for IPL 2024 to provide seamless connectivity to Airtel cricket fans, ensuring that they have uninterrupted data while streaming matches, Airtel said in a statement.

Starting with the Rs 39 data pack, it will offer you unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB with a validity of 1 day. As for the Rs 49 plan, it has been revised to include the Wynk Premium subscription for 30 days in addition to unlimited data with a 20GB data cap. It also has a validity of 1 day.

Finally, the Rs 99 plan now costs Rs 79 and offers unlimited data with 20GB FUP per day for two days. Once the data FUP limit has been reached in all the plans mentioned, the internet speeds will be reduced. These new plans by Airtel should ensure you have enough data to stream IPL 2024 matches.

Star Sports 4K For Airtel DTH

Airtel Digital TV has associated with Star Sports to provide an enhanced viewer experience during the ongoing IPL 2024 season. This associations enables bringing Star Sports’ innovative 4K service on Airtel Digital TV.

