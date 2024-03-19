Airtel, Noise Launch Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With Tap-To-Pay Feature: All Details

Airtel Payments Bank has announced a collaboration with smartwatch-maker Noise, along with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments space, to unveil the new Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch. It is aimed at making contactless payments more accessible and convenient for users. Here are all the details of the new smartwatch.

Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch: Price

The new smart watch is now available to be purchased at Rs 2,999 in India. Customers who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank can purchase this smart watch from the Airtel Thanks App. Customers who are new to the bank can order the smart watch immediately by opening a bank account digitally on Airtel Thanks App. It can be bought in Gray, Black, and Blue shades.

Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch: Specs, Features

Airtel says that it has partnered with Noise for a long term to bring more such products to the Indian market. These smart watches, developed by Noise and enabled by Airtel Payments Bank will boost Tap and Pay capabilities, and enhance the experience for users by bringing the convenience of contactless payments through the smart wearables, says the brand.

One can activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App in just one minute. Once linked, users can immediately commence making payments by simply tapping the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the Tap N Pay facility. A customer would be able to make payments between Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day using the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch.

The smart watch’s NFC chip is supported by the Mastercard network. The NFC chip-enabled smart watches are designed to seamlessly support contactless payments at retail outlets, POS terminals, and various other touch points, making financial transactions convenient for all.

The smartwatch gets a 1.85-inch square dial with a TFT LCD that has 550 nits brightness. Equipped with Bluetooth calling capability, and a claimed battery life of up to 10 days, the Smart Watch offers access to a collection of 150 cloud-based watch faces and supports 130 different sports modes. The watch is also IP68 rated so it can withstand water splashes easily.

Furthermore, it includes a Stress Monitor feature to help users track and manage their stress levels effectively. Additionally, the Smart Watch features 24 x 7 Heart rate & SpO2 Monitoring, enabling users to monitor their blood oxygen saturation levels for better health insights and tracking.