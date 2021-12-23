Airtel launches new Rs 666 prepaid plan, What is Jio and Vi offering at same price?

Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for its prepaid users in India. The telco has introduced a Rs 666 prepaid plan that comes with 77 days of validity.

The new plan comes after Airtel recently revised its prepaid mobile tariffs in the country. Let’s check out the benefits of the Rs 666 plan from Airtel.

The new plan is now listed on the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app. With this plan, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions as it comes with no daily limit.

The plan offers its customers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps for the users. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

Besides these benefits, other offerings include a free one-month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like Cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and one year of free access to free online classes from Shaw Academy.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 666 prepaid plan

The new Airtel prepaid plan competes with Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan which comes with 84 days validity. The plan same benefits like 1.5GB data per day, unlimited, local and STD calling and 100 SMS. Moreover, there is access to JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioCinema. So users have a clear advantage of selecting a Jio plan instead of Airtel.

Vi also has a similar plan of Rs 666 with a 77-day validity. It offers the same data, SMS messages, and unlimited calling. In addition, the Vi plan also offers benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Both Airtel and Vi plan benefits are same.